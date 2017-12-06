One Last Ham

× Expand Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker in costume (Photo by Alice McCabe)

If you thought the death of RVA counterculture icon Dirt Woman (Donnie Corker) would end the annual concert featuring the cross-dressing former prostitute as its centerpiece, you’re right. But the show, which has raised more than $40,000 over the years for the Central Virginia Food Bank, is going out with a bang.

“Hamaganza 2017 — The Final Insult” will hold its finale at the Canal Club on Dec. 8. The bill includes The Hamaganza Dirt Band, Red Light Rodeo, Thing2, Iggy Plop and Vapor Rhinos. In addition, performers may include various government officials and media personalities. Proceeds benefit the Central Virginia Food Bank and Massey Cancer Center. Doors open at 8 p.m.

$10 or a juicy ham. 1545 E. Cary St.

804-643-2582 or thecanalclub.com