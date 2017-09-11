Major Projection

× Expand A past screening during Films on the Floodwall (Photo by Justin Doyle)

Part of the annual James River Week, Films on the Floodwall will feature works by local filmmakers about the River City’s namesake waterway. A collaboration between the James River Advisory Council, James River Outdoor Coalition and James River Association, the event takes place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13. Arrive early for a screening of award-winning photographs from the area, food from Goatocado and treats from King of Pops.

“I think first and foremost what attracts people is that it’s free and organized by different organizations that do work in Richmond, and we try to screen films that feature conservation,” said Justin Doyle of the James River Association. “The films chosen highlight the general aesthetics related to our natural resources here in Richmond.”

Diversity Park, 101 Hull St.

jrava.org/whats-happening/films-on-the-floodwall