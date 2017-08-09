Celebrate With Us

× Expand Photo courtesy the Filipino Festival

The Filipino Festival returns for its twelfth year of food, dance and music celebrating the culture and people of the Philippines. The product of more than 600 volunteers, the festival is touted as a way to experience the Philippine Islands and celebrate the culture without leaving Virginia.

"We enjoy putting on a party for the entire community. There will be plenty of traditional Filipino dishes, cultural entertainment, vendors, games for the children, a 5K race and more,” says volunteer Sue Berinato.

The festivities, including live music from No BS! Brass Band and Remnants Rock-n-Soul, last from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Henrico. Admission is free.

filipinofestival.org