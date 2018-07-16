Inside the Teacher’s Lounge

× Expand Photo courtesy Paradigm Talent Agency

There are some things only teachers and those who have survived the profession understand. Eddie B., a comedian and former teacher, knows this. It was the basis for his popular YouTube video series, “What Teachers Really Say,” in which he lends his sarcastic wit and voice to the inner thoughts of often frustrated and underpaid faculty members. It’s funny stuff that anyone who has worked with children or endured soul-sucking faculty meetings would get, even though his tour is called “Teachers Only.”

School is in session at the Altria Theater on July 20 at 8 p.m.

$25 to $65. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com.