Easter Comes Marching In

Grab your frilliest bonnet and don’t forget your furry friend as you join more than 25,000 other attendees parading along Monument between Allen and Davis avenues for Easter on Parade. This is not a traditional parade per se; it’s more a parade of people decked out in creative and colorful attire mixed with performers and activities. Check out the beats and moves of the Ephesus Drumline, the Pet Bonnet and People Bonnet Showcases, local favorite Jonathan the Juggler and live music all day long.

The parade is held from 1 to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

