Once Upon a Botanical

× Expand Photo by Garrett A. Nasrallah

Inspired by fairy tales from around the world, the Dominion GardenFest of Lights brings fantasy to light with “Naturally Ever After: Stories in Lights” at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The display features more than 35 miles of lights transforming the garden into an electrified nocturnal winter wonderland.

The lights are on each evening from 5 to 10 p.m. (closed Dec. 24 and 25), with a “Family Frolic” on New Year’s Eve. There are also several nights where garden members enter free, all before the final night of lights on Jan. 8.

$5 to $13 (children under 3 free). 1800 Lakeside Ave.

804-262-9887 or lewisginter.org