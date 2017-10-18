Passion and Anguish

× Expand Poster by Douglas Fuchs

Inspired by Greek tragedy, playwright Eugene O’Neill’s “Desire Under the Elms” simmers with resentment, rage, lust and longing in 19th-century New England. Firehouse Theatre’s production moves the time period to the Great Depression, and Director Josh Chenard sees the work as perfectly in tune with today’s climate.

“I think the Greeks were really on to conversations about justice and blood vengeance and morality,” he says. “If you look at our political structure, what’s happening in our world, it’s about justice and blood vengeance and morality.”

Oct. 20-Nov. 5. $15 to $35. 1609 W. Broad St.

804-355-2001 or firehouse.org