Ghost Dancing

Dogtown Dance Theatre has gone to the ghouls ... at least for October. Part of CultureWorks’ artoberVA, Den of Fear is a haunted-house experience inside the Manchester theater, where participants will travel a maze filled with thrills and chills, a designed by artists Jami-Lee Sullivan and Ricky Haines.

“Professional haunt artists, actors and dancers are all working on the haunted house, and every aspect of the sets are being handmade,” says Jess Burgess, the theater's artistic and executive director. The experience is recommended for visitors 13 and older.

Oct. 20-29. Doors open at 7 p.m.; tickets are sold from 6:30 to 10 p.m. $15.

denoffear.bpt.me