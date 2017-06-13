A Story of Struggle

× Expand Spazz and Cole from the film "Deep Run" (Photo courtesy Silent Five Inc.)

With Virginia in the headlines for a legal battle centered on transgender rights, the Virginia Historical Society this month shows a relevant and powerful portrait of a transgender man living in the Deep South. The documentary, “Deep Run,” features the story of Cole, who is transitioning genders and looking for acceptance into a community divided. This film captures the struggle of modern progressive ideals and conservative values in the insular and often religious communities of the Bible Belt, and shines a light on modern transgender rights issues.

“Deep Run” premieres at the Virginia Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. June 15. Free.

vahistorical.org