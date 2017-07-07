Twin Images

× Expand "Sudden Storm" by Dana and Dona Frostick (Photo by Terry Brown)

Mixed-media abstract and naturalistic paintings crafted by Richmond-born twins Dana and Donna Frostick are on display through July 23 at Artspace’s Helena Davis Gallery. The two hadn’t collaborated together in decades and decided to find a connection between their artistic styles.

“The compositions relate to each other, despite the differences in naturalistic and abstract styles. This is a metaphor for how twins can be so closely related and very distinct,” says Donna.

Free. 0 E. Fourth St.

804-232-6464 or artspacegallery.org