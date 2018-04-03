Sea Worthy

× Expand Photo by Robyn O’Neill

Travel back to the 1930s with “Dames at Sea,” a flashy tap show simultaneously parodying and celebrating the golden era of movie musicals. The classic tale centers on Ruby, who travels to New York from Utah looking to become a star, with tap shoes in her suitcase and prayers in her heart. As the Broadway hopeful looks for her big break, will she find love along the way? You probably know the answer to that one.

“Dames at Sea” is on stage through May 5 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre. $38 to $55. 17401 Jefferson Davis Highway.

804-748-5203 or swiftcreekmill.com