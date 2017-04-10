Roots Reggae and Rastafari

× Expand Image courtesy Culture

“Two Sevens Clash” was the iconic debut album by roots reggae band Culture that launched it into international popularity. The band, which formed in Jamaica in 1976, lost its last original member in 2006 with the death of Joseph Hill. Kenyatta Hill, his son, immediately rose to the occasion and became the band’s leading voice, allowing Culture to live on.

“Richmond has a long legacy of reggae lovers with both black Rastas and white Rastas,” musical director Chris Whitely says. “We’re excited to be kicking the tour off here.”

The groove begins at The Broadberry (2729 W. Broad St.) on April 12 with a celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary. $10 to $12.

