Fine Crystal

She may be best known for her 1977 crossover hit, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” but country songbird Crystal Gayle is anything but a one-hit wonder. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee — Loretta Lynn’s little sister — has scored nearly 20 No. 1 country-radio smashes, and over the years her delicate, middle-of-the-road style has matched up right purty with a slew of distinctive male voices, from Eddie Rabbit to Donovan to Tom Waits. She can also really sell a torch ballad, like the exquisite “Talking in Your Sleep.”

Feel the glow when Crystal Gayle performs two shows at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on Aug. 18. 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.

$40 to $85. 401 N. Main St.

804-446-3457 or thebeacontheatreva.com