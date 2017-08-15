Film for the People

× Expand CJFS attendee Jackie Washington speaks at a previous screening. (Photo by Brian Palmer)

The fourth theme in the Community Justice Film Series, housing, begins with a free screening of “America Divided: A House Divided.” The documentary, produced by Norman Lear, examines the large housing divide between New York City’s homeless population and the excess of its luxury housing. This screening is the latest in CJFS’ efforts to inspire conversation and involvement among the Richmond community.

“The key component of community justice is that the impacted community, and in my opinion adversely impacted [community], must be involved in every aspect of community restoration,” says event organizer Lillie Estes.

The screening, held in partnership with Boaz & Ruth, will take place Thursday, Aug. 17, at the University of Richmond Downtown, 626 E. Broad St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and admission is free.

