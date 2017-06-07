Look Who’s Laughing

× Expand A scene from Coalition Theatre's 2nd Best Comedy Fest (Photo by Lauren Serpa)

Coalition Theatre’s 2nd Best Comedy Fest returns for its third year and “will be slightly better than ever,” says Executive Director Matt Newman. The festival runs June 8-10 across three venues: Coalition Theatre at 8 W. Broad St.; TheatreLAB’s The Basement at 300 E. Broad St. and Gallery5 at 200 W. Marshall St.

“In addition to the comedy, each year we try and feature the neighborhood here in Jackson Ward,” Newman says.

This year, more than 20 acts from across the country will perform, including Greg + Holly from Los Angeles and Alex Marino of New York City.

Tickets are $10 per show, with all-access festival passes available for $30; find them at rvacomedy.com.