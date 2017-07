× Expand "Glasswings" by artist Circe Strauss (Photo by Paige Critcher)

Diversity Richmond’s Iridian Gallery shows intricate light installations by Circe Strauss, sponsored by the Transgender Veterans Support Group of Virginia, through July 8.

“Strauss' work is about her journey from birth gender to authentic gender,” says Iridian Gallery committee member and show liaison Lora Beldon.

Free. 1407 Sherwood Ave.

804-622-4646 or diversityrichmond.org