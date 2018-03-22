Beer and Bagpipes Benefit

× Expand Photo by Kelly Fitzgerald

Established in 1985, the annual Church Hill Irish Festival returns to Broad Street March 24 and 25, bringing bagpipes, dancers, Irish-themed crafts, food and more. The St. Patrick’s Parade starts the festival, and the fun continues with a street fair in front of St. Patrick’s Church. This year’s band lineup includes Big Boss Combo, Pugsy Mahone, Glasgow Kiss and Haggis Kiss. Proceeds benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and other organizations.

$5 donation. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 213 N. 25th St.

churchhillirishfestival.com