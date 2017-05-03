Bring out the Barrels

× Expand Photo by Paul Louie

What event brings together 10 wineries, six craft breweries and over 30 specialty-item vendors? It’s the Central Virginia Corks & Taps Festival, held at Innsbrook Pavilion this year on May 6, from noon to 6 p.m. All proceeds from the festival, which is sponsored by the Virginia Tech Alumni Association, will fund scholarships benefiting Virginia Tech students from the Richmond area.

General-admission tickets, including a wine-tasting pass, can be purchased by those 21 and older for $17 in advance online, $20 in advance at Martin’s stores and $25 at the gate. Admission without wine passes starts at $8 for festival goers 21 and above; attendees 20 and under are free.

Besides the wine, come to enjoy live music from alternative rockers 44 Diesel and Fredericksburg-based band Frankenfüt.

centralvirginiacorksandtaps.com