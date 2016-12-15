Welcome Back, Boys

× Expand Photo courtesy Carbon Leaf

The two-decade-old and counting, Randolph-Macon College-born, hard-touring and always busy band Carbon Leaf is bringing its latest album, "Nothing Rhymes With Woman,” to The National Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

A new generation of fans has discovered the band and its idiosyncratic “ether-electrified porch music,” led by frontman Barry Privett along with bassist Jon Markel, drummer Jason Neal, guitarist and vocalist Terry Clark, and multi-instrumentalist Carter Gravatt.

612-1900 or thenationalva.com