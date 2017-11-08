× 1 of 2 Expand Bob Dylan (Photo courtesy SMG Richmond) × 2 of 2 Expand Mavis Staples (Photo courtesy the artist) Prev Next

When Bob Dylan proposed to gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples in the 1960s, she turned the young singer-songwriter down. She’s confessed to having second thoughts about that decision in recent years, and when she was asked to tour with her old friend, she said yes. Her latest album, “If All I Was Was Black,” on Anti records, drops one week after her Nov. 10 performance at the Richmond Coliseum with Dylan and his band.

Expect an evening of soulful and moving music from the two musical icons, which could only be more perfect if their nonexistent offspring comprised the opening act.

7:30 p.m. 601 E. Leigh St. $57 to $267.

804-780-4970 or richmondcoliseum.net