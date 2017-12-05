Smooth Rap Lord

× Expand Photo by D-NICE

Hey, young rappers! Want to have a long, enduring career like Big Daddy Kane, who’s still in the game and dropped his first single, “Get Into It,” back in 1987? Yeah? OK, here are some quick hints:

Don’t put “Lil” in front of your name, unless that’s how much time you plan to be around. Diversify your vocabulary. Wordplay and clever lyrics are timeless. Leave the acrobatics to your background dancers, but learning a few smooth moves never hurt nobody.

Learn more from the Grammy Award-winning Big Daddy Kane at the Old School Party on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. at 6335 Restaurant.

$25.

6335 Jahnke Road. 804-986-2902.