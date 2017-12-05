Smooth Rap Lord

×
Photo by D-NICE
Hey, young rappers! Want to have a long, enduring career like Big Daddy Kane, who’s still in the game and dropped his first single, “Get Into It,” back in 1987? Yeah? OK, here are some quick hints:
- Don’t put “Lil” in front of your name, unless that’s how much time you plan to be around.
- Diversify your vocabulary. Wordplay and clever lyrics are timeless.
- Leave the acrobatics to your background dancers, but learning a few smooth moves never hurt nobody.
Learn more from the Grammy Award-winning Big Daddy Kane at the Old School Party on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. at 6335 Restaurant.
$25.
6335 Jahnke Road. 804-986-2902.