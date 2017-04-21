A 'Beautiful' Story

× Expand From left: Abby Mueller as Carole King, Becky Gulsvig (Cynthia Weil), Ben Frankhauser (Barry Mann) and Liam Tobin (Gerry Goffin) (Photo by Joan Marcus)

The story of one of America’s most celebrated singer-songwriters is about to unfurl in the best way it could — through song. “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” premieres April 25 at the Altria Theater. This performance is the story of a young girl named Carol Klein who grows up to become one of the most successful female songwriters of the second half of the 20th century. As part of the Broadway in Richmond 2016-17 season, “Beautiful” features treasured pieces of music from King’s career, including “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Altria Theater. Tickets start at $43.

