Walk This Way

For the 15th year, the Autism Society Central Virginia is hosting its annual 5K Run/Walk to increase awareness about autism, a developmental disability that affects a person’s communication skills and interaction with other people. Last year, more than 1,600 people participated, helping raise $100,000 to support individuals with autism and their families. This year’s 5K, which kicks off on May 27 at 8 a.m. at Innsbrook Pavilion, will include musical entertainment, food vendors and a Kids Fun Zone.

Registration is required and costs $15 for children 3 to 10 and $30 for adults and children over 11. For those who would like to help the cause but can’t be there, “virtual participant” registration is available for $50.

ascv.org/ascv-5k