She and Mr. Jones

× Expand Illustration by Chris Visions

At the age of 27, soul and jazz singer Amy Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning at her home in London, leaving behind two seminal albums and a tattered reputation. Seven years later, a DIY soul singer appropriately named Remember Jones wants us to recall the best of Amy — her music. “Back to Back to Black” is a tribute concert featuring the raspy-voiced Jones, a small orchestra and backup singers doing every song from Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album. It’s not easy being Amy or pleasing her fans, but Jones tries, landing somewhere between homage and fuckery.

The show opens with original music on June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Canal Club, 1545 E. Cary St. $15 to $17.

804-643-2582 or thecanalclub.com