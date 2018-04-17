Not Your Momma’s Stand-Up

× Expand Photo courtesy Jam Theatricals RVA

Adam Sandler, the actor, comedian, writer, producer and musician, will be at the Altria Theater on April 20 presenting his stand-up show. This is an adults-only show. If Sandler’s recent New York City subway performance is any indication, it may involve some raunchy content. About a month ago, Sandler went undercover in the subway, wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, and sang songs that included lyrics about his parents getting intimate. His fourth film for Netflix, “The Week Of,” co-stars Chris Rock and will be available April 27. This stand-up tour is also being filmed for an eventual Netflix special.

There’s no confirmation on whether Sandler has any cannabis jokes planned for his (4/20) appearance in Richmond, but you shouldn’t rule it out.

8 p.m. $52 to $228. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or etix.com