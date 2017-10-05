Return to the Deuce

× Expand Photo by Skip Rowland

Now in its 29th year, the 2nd Street Festival is a homecoming and family reunion for many who have ties to Jackson Ward, the historic epicenter of Richmond’s African-American community. While some reconnect to their roots, others come for the live music — this year’s headliners are the retro party Art of Noise and the Visions Band — dancing, art, food, shopping and children’s activities.

“As we used to say,” says Sharon Bassard of Venture Richmond, “we'll see you on the Deuce.”

The festival is Oct. 7-8 and is presented by Altria and Dominion Energy and produced by Venture Richmond Events. Free.

804-788-6466 or venturerichmond.com