Shine, Sweet Freedom

× Expand Photo by Rick DeBerry

The Freedom Classic isn’t just a game, although the annual meeting of the men’s basketball teams of rivals Virginia Union University and Virginia State University is the big draw. It’s a time to remember the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, with a gospel showcase, a high school drumline contest and a special halftime performance during the game on Jan. 14. Earlier in the week, there’s an art benefit and sale as well as a leadership summit for high schoolers.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Richmond Coliseum. $20.

freedomclassicfestival.com