Five Ways of Seeing

× Expand From left: "Untitled," by Ben Durham; "Untitled," by Mike Goodlett; "GUM," by Ryan Crowley (Images courtesy Terry Brown and 1708 Gallery)

Through May 13, 1708 Gallery presents the work of five artists — friends, plus a husband and wife — who’ve lived and worked for 10 years separately and together, here and elsewhere. “The Perversion of Form” is an open salon of ideas and approaches to art-making.

The five and their contributions are: Robert Beatty (contemporary video and sound installation); Ben Durham (cast-paper wall pieces) and his wife, Sarah Briland (floor and wall pieces that include mattress foam and bubble wrap); Ryan Crowley (large and miniature sculptural pieces); and Mike Goodlett (sculptures and drawings).

Their materials are often manufactured and preexisting, “then they’ve become either deconstructed or morphed into something else,” Durham says.

804-643-1708 or 1708gallery.org