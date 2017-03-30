Q&A: Romero Britto

× Expand Romero Britto (Photo by Sergey Bermeniev)

Born in Recife, Brazil, but raised in Miami, Romero Britto is an internationally acclaimed artist, known for his color-drenched paintings. At an early age, he began his artistic career by painting on scraps of newspaper; he later rose to worldwide fame by creating vibrant bottles for Absolut Vodka’s ”Absolut Art” campaign. His signature style can be seen on ceramic sculptures and paintings, but also through his many corporate collaborations, like custom Coca-Cola bottles commemorating the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, or when he outfitted Barbie in a custom Romero Britto ensemble for Mattel and even when he painted an Audi. His work is eclectic, from a giant pyramid sculpture in London’s Hyde Park to huge inflatable animals for the Super Bowl XLI pregame show. Through it all, Britto remains committed to charity work, donating his time and artwork to more than 250 organizations.

Richmond magazine: How do you describe your artwork style?

Romero Britto: I describe it as being happy and direct and colorful.

RM: Your pieces exude so much color; why is that?

Britto: It definitely is a way of me expressing myself, and my hope is that every time I create a piece of art, I can share it with the world and I can bring a smile on somebody else’s face or heart and then I’ll feel really good about it. That’s my purpose in life, and it’s why I became an artist and I’ve been working on [my art] so long, and it definitely makes me happy and feel good about coming to work, because I like what I do.

× 1 of 4 Expand Romero Britto, outfitted in Dolce and Gabanna, stands before his work. (Photo courtesy Relevant Communications LLC) × 2 of 4 Expand "GREEN EYES" by Romero Britto (©Romero Britto 2016, photo courtesy the artist) × 3 of 4 Expand "IN LOVE" by Romero Britto (©Romero Britto 2016, photo courtesy the artist) × 4 of 4 Expand "ALIVE AGAIN" by Romero Britto (©Romero Britto 2016, photo courtesy the artist) Prev Next

RM: You create ceramics and sculptures in addition to paintings. Is there a medium that you enjoy working with more?

Britto: I love the idea of creating sculptures to be in public areas, because then more people can enjoy them without having to pay for it. But it’s a little bit more of a challenge, because I also need to get someone or a company or a corporation that would commission me. … I love doing sculptures in the public area, but the public area is a little more challenging because of that. There’s a good side of [creating public sculptures, but the downside] is like being commissioned to create a building: Every time an architect is commissioned to do a building, somebody has to commission that.

RM: Where do you find your inspiration?

Britto: My inspiration is very universal. I spend time observing my surroundings from nature to spending time with friends and things that come out of everyday life that inspires me. I’ve done so many things from a chair to my dog to my mother’s portrait, my son’s portrait. [I’ve painted] coffee cups, because I love drinking coffee in the morning and then my car, my mother’s house, trees — all sorts of things — people that I knew, people that I loved, all things.

RM: It seems like your career as an artist really took off after you participated in Absolut Vodka’s “Absolut Art” campaign. Would you say that’s accurate?

Britto: Doing the ad campaign for Absolut Vodka was a huge help because it takes so long for an artist to be able to share his work or her work to hundreds of thousands of people, but doing something like that, [it reaches] millions of people. When I did the opening ceremony of the Super Bowl, I was sharing my work with millions of people. In the past, when I did the Coca-Cola [bottles] for the Olympics, I was sharing my work with so many people, and it’s a real blessing.

RM: You’ve really created some impressive public installations, including the giant pyramid in London’s Hyde Park and the huge floating animals for Super Bowl XLI. How challenging are these types of projects?

Britto: It’s very challenging, because it’s not something that you can just do on a canvas or you can just do on a computer like graphic designers … I use all sorts of materials to create those massive [pieces] it’s very challenging because it’s a whole different medium. … I don’t think I will do another pyramid in Hyde Park for a long time, I can tell you, because it was expensive and difficult.

RM: Do you have to commission help to do something of that magnitude?

Britto: Oh, yeah, I have to do commission, of course. It’s not like I can just say, 'I’m going to do a 45-foot-high pyramid in Hyde Park' and just do it, because it’s very costly and time-consuming, and time is money.