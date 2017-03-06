Q&A: VHS's Jamie O. Bosket

× Expand Virginia Historical Society Jamie Bosket (Photo courtesy Virginia Historical Society)

Formerly the Vice President for Guest Experience at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Jamie O. Bosket has expanded from the estate of the nation’s first president to the entire story of Virginia, becoming the new President and CEO of the Virginia Historical Society, located at 428 N. Boulevard. With a master’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University, Bosket, 33, has devoted most of his life to the study of history. He serves on the board of the Virginia Association of Museums and the board of the Alexandria Historical Society. Bosket’s appointment officially began last week and we caught up with him at the VHS to ask him about his thoughts on his new position and the advancement of the institution.

Richmond Magazine: Why did you decide to take this position at the VHS?

Jamie Bosket: Well I can say it was an easy decision, in large part because I for many years have been a very proud Virginian, but [I] also will be very honored to tell this story. It’s one of the most remarkable stories that you will find in the American experience, here in Virginia, and beyond that, [the Virginia Historical Society] is remarkable. The collection is second to none, with nearly nine million objects related to Virginia history here in the collection. ... Being one of the oldest institutions of its kind in the country, this is a rare opportunity for me to contribute to something that really matters and matters to the people of Virginia.

RM: Even though you’re 33, you have a lot of experience with Virginia’s history and museums.

Bosket: I like to think that I’m old enough to have had some great opportunities and experiences at other museums, and old enough to know that I have a lot to learn from the remarkable team here and all the contributors to the Virginia Historical Society, but also young enough to bring energy and enthusiasm and perhaps a few fresh ideas to this place that has done so well over the years.

RM: Considering your master’s degree in museum studies and past involvement with museums and historic preservation, how integrated is the subject of history into your own life?

Bosket: It is perhaps one of the most consistent themes of my life so far. When I was a student myself, the first field trip that I remember was to the local historical society in the town that I grew up in, in upstate New York. I was inspired in that moment in [the] same way that I’m trying to ... [inspire] students today. I want them to have the opportunity to have their eyes wide open and their minds to spark when they see something interesting – that changed everything for me. I from that point on, I immediately started volunteering at the historical society and [have been] either volunteering or employed by a museum now for a vast majority of my life.

RM: Coming from Mount Vernon, you actually introduced some new programs and practices there that increased visitation and interest to that site, correct?

Bosket: Yes, I’m very proud of that. I was at Mount Vernon for almost 10 years and in that time evolved into a position that was created uniquely for me, which was vice president for guest experience. I used to sum up my job to say I was the chief advocate for the Mount Vernon guest, meaning that I wanted them to be able to reach the story on a deep level that meant something to them, to come to the place and not only be engaged in history, but maybe have a little fun, maybe allow yourself a moment of patriotism or inspiration or reflection. I think that translates really directly to the story being told [at the VHS].

RM: Is there anything specific that you think worked at Mount Vernon that could be implemented at the VHS?

Bosket: Sure. We had hundreds of programs every year at Mount Vernon and part of that is we wanted something fresh, something engaging, something new, so that people would keep coming back and I think the same thing could be done [at the VHS]. In fact, some of it’s already being done and there’s some brilliant progress that has been made and [that] is continuing to be made. ... Programs [that are] fun — and I think this [current visiting] toy exhibit is a perfect example — fun never has to come at the expense of really good scholarship or really good history telling. In fact, it’s done best when those things all work together, when [multi-generations of people can come and] have conversations about their own history and be inspired by how things have changed, how it’s going to shape the future. … You see these cultural transitions in these toys, and just think what it’s going to be like when the next three decades of toys are displayed in some future exhibit and that will be something different for us. … I hope to see more of that here in the future, that we will find activities and events and programs that will make our doors fly open to the largest possible number of people both here in Richmond and throughout the entire Commonwealth and beyond.