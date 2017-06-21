Preview: Fifth Annual TEDxRVA

× Expand The stage at the 2016 TEDxRVA event (Photo by Tim Nuthall)

The fifth annual TEDxRVA takes flight this Friday, June 23. TED is an international nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of a short, powerful talk; Richmond’s iteration is one of the city's most sought-after events, as creative minds both local and national gather at the Dominion Arts Center to share their insightful stories.

This year’s theme, "Change," revolves around the idea that “change is a force that shapes our future and an ever-present part of life,” according to a TEDxRVA release.

TEDxRVA will feature a speaker series and multiple interactive elements to keep the audience members thinking creatively and strategically about the transformative theme throughout the event.

× Expand Andrew Alli and Josh Small perform at TEDxRVA 2016. (Photo by Evan Jang)

This year’s speaker lineup will feature several local community members from a variety of professions; two are data scientist Vida Williams and Rachel Pater, founder of Richmond Story House and a winner of the TEDxRVA Open Mic contest.

“Richmond is at its inflection point as a community,” says Williams. “We have to adapt and make change.”

Being a mother of three African-American teenage boys and a data scientist, Williams has encountered many personal and professional challenges in her life but says she is passionate about making social and economic changes in her community by taking an innovative approach.

Pater has also found an innovative way to share stories and facilitate the idea of transformation through her organization, Richmond Story House.

“My partner and I left Denver looking for a city that was open to arts and on the upswing,” says Pater. “We did a country[-wide] road trip, and Richmond won.”

Pater took notice of Richmond’s investment in the arts. Seeing the murals and various ways the Richmond community is able to express itself through different media showed Pater that the city welcomes diversity in thought.

“Richmond folks are more open to race relationships and LGBTQ communities; these conversations are moving far along,” says Pater. “Being gay and living in the city, I feel very comfortable, but Richmond has more ways it can grow.”

× Expand Victoria Williams speaks during TEDxRVA 2016. (Photo by Rob Pfeifer)

Change is about introspection, notes Williams. After we look inward, she feels, we can go about making changes in our communities that will have an impact on the greater society.

Pater says change is necessary given the political climate and everything that it affects, including creating a feeling a unrest that can be stressful for people on various levels. "Richmond is ready for various kinds of change,” she says.

Richmond native and former director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council (and recent Sunday Story subject) Melody Barnes will also speak at TEDxRVA's half-decade event.

TEDxRVA takes place this Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dominion Arts Center. Tickets are sold out, but you can watch the event via live stream at one of several viewing parties; click here for a list of viewing parties in the city.