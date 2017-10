× Expand ZZ Top has had the same members since 1970. (Photo courtesy ZZ Top)

ZZ Top has postponed their Saturday, Oct. 21, concert at the Altria Theater. A message on the southern rockers’ website says guitarist Dusty Hill is “addressing a tummy ailment” and will be “laying low for a while.”

The band, known for the hits “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’ ” intends to resume their Tonnage Tour in 2018.