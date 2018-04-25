Web Extra: SPARC Returns With Love and Mraz

The following is an online extra from the May issue of Richmond magazine, heading to newsstands now.

× Expand There's not another concert like the annual SPARC: LIVE ART show, featuring regional and national talent alongside student singers. (Photo by Martin Montgomery courtesy SPARC)

SPARC's LIVE ART: LOVE concert is the grand finale of the LIVE ART program, an education program that uses performance art to teach children with varying developmental abilities. Since 2012, the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community has capped the program with a massive concert featuring national, regional and local talent. This is year is no different, with big names from the jazz, pop and rock world sharing the stage.

WHERE & WHEN: The Altria on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m.

YEARS EXISTING: 6

HOW MUCH: Tickets range from $22 to $82, but they’re all gone. But wait! There’s a waitlist.

TOP BILLING: Josh Groban, Mechanicsville native (and SPARC alumnus) Jason Mraz, René Marie, Sarah Bareilles and yacht-rock legend Michael McDonald.

LOCAL FAVORITES: Steve Bassett, Rayvon Owen, Desirée Roots, the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra String Ensemble, the Henrico High School Sound Sensations Choir and City Dance Theatre are also on the bill.

WHO BENEFITS: The kids!

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: Paul Williams leading a group of students and singer Jason Mraz in a rendition of "The Muppet Movie" song “The Rainbow Connection”