Summer Music Guide 2018

× Expand Marquis Hill (left) and Marcus Miller at the 2017 Richmond Jazz Festival (Source photo by Joey Wharton courtesy of Johnson Marketing)

WHEN: Aug. 9-12

WHERE: Maymont, 1700 Hampton St.

YEARS IN EXISTENCE: "Bringing the best since 2010"

HOW MUCH: $85 single day/$150 weekend admission. Advance pricing available up to early July.

WHO’S COMING: The lineup will be released in May.

WHAT CAN I BRING: Seats are not provided, so lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. You can bring your own food and beverages, but no alcohol. Also no glass containers, and coolers and picnic baskets will be searched upon entry. Small umbrellas are fine on rainy days but no beach umbrellas. You don’t want to block someone's view of Chuck Mangione!

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: Herbie Hancock's 2016 appearance is still being discussed in hushed tones. Common's performance last year, backed by the Richmond Symphony, was stirring stuff, as was the dazzling career overview that R&B/funk veterans the Isley Brothers threw down. Also among those to hit the garden: jazz pianist Chick Corea; the Roots; Wyclef Jean; and singers Boz Scaggs, Chaka Khan, Aaron Neville and Cassandra Wilson.

PAST LOWLIGHTS: Erykah Badu performed for a little over 30 minutes after a late arrival to the festival last year. Perhaps the “analog girl” needs a digital watch?

TIPS FOR A GOOD TIME: Care to break away during that boring drum solo? Festival attendees have free rein to explore the Victorian splendors of Maymont's gardens and zoo.

× Expand McKinley Dixon (Source photo courtesy Dominion Energy Riverrock)

WHEN: May 18-20

WHERE: Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar, along the riverfront

YEARS EXISTING: 10

HOW MUCH: Entry to the festival is free, which includes all performances. Participating in events such as the mud run, mountain bike time trials, boulder climbing and other sporting competitions costs from $10 to $190.

WHO’S COMING: The Marcus King Band and The Wood Brothers headline. Also performing are Cris Jacobs Band, Chris Leggett, Minor Poet, Sister Sparrow and The Dirty Birds, Big Baby, McKinley Dixon, DJ Williams’ Shots Fired, and Sid Kingsley.

WHAT CAN I BRING: Cash for drink tickets; pets are welcome; and one field water bottle is allowed per person (there are refill stations). There is also a free bike valet.

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: The Boulder Bash event is a crowd favorite. Climbers come from across the country; and the event draws both lovers of the sport and those who have no idea what it is.

PAST LOWLIGHTS: Parking. Space is limited — two parking decks, the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority deck and the Federal Reserve deck, are free, in addition to street parking. Two city lots, at Third and Fourth streets between Cary and Canal streets, also offer parking.

TIPS FOR A GOOD TIME: If you’re planning to participate in events, wear athletic attire. Bring a blanket or foldable chairs for spectator sports and look up the schedule ahead of time to be sure you make the most of your day.

× Expand Robert Plant (Source photo courtesy The Bowery Presents)

WHERE: 600 E. Laburnum Ave.

YEARS IN EXISTENCE: Since 1991

HOW MUCH: Ticket prices for shows vary widely. Reserved seating can be as high as $129 and as low as $30 to $35 for standing-room lawn space.

WHO’S COMING: Classic-rock royalty (Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, June 10), a throwback package (Cake and Ben Folds, Aug. 19), and the contemporary Grammy-winning pop of Portugal The Man on Sept. 20.

WHAT CAN I BRING: Anything but glass containers, pets, beach balls, coolers, insulated cups, strollers, umbrellas, arm rest seats or fireworks. Also: Leave your firearms at home.

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: When it was known as the Classic Amphitheater, the offerings often included marquee names such as the Everly Brothers and Dion in 1993, The B-52s with Booker T & the MG’s in 1994; and Earth Wind and Fire in 1995. Frequent guests were the Beach Boys (three times) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (three times). Last year, Elvis Costello brought his acclaimed “Imperial Bedroom” tour to the raceway.

PAST LOWLIGHTS: In 1999, after other regional venues pulled marquee acts away from the Classic Amphitheater, there was only one act on the summer schedule: Hootie & the Blowfish.

TIPS FOR A GOOD TIME: Buy reserved-seat tickets well in advance. Parking is available one hour before start time. No tailgating. Most shows begin around 7 p.m. and feature at least one opening act.

× Expand Rhiannon Giddens (Source image courtesy SMG Richmond)

WHEN: May 4, 11, 25 | June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

WHERE: Brown's Island, overlooking the mighty James River

YEARS IN EXISTENCE: 34

HOW MUCH: Tickets for individual shows are $5 or $10; season passes are $55. Kids 12 and under are free.

WHO’S COMING: Tank and the Bangas with Sweet Crude; Valerie June with Devon Gilfillian; Rhiannon Giddens with Richmond’s own No BS! Brass Band; and others.

WHAT CAN I BRING: Cash for drink tickets, folding lawn chairs, blankets and cigarettes (if you’re still into that). Leave Fido and Fluffy at home — no pets allowed. Bottles, alcohol, bikes and laser pointers are all no-gos.

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: Each year, RVA Music Night spotlights homegrown bands and singers. Last year, People’s Blues of Richmond performed sultry serenades; this year, underground jazz kings Butcher Brown of Richmond’s Jellowstone Records will hit the stage and take your breath away.

PAST LOWLIGHTS: The Friday Cheers concert series used to be a free event. In 2011, Venture Richmond began pricing tickets at $5 or $10, which drew the ire of some local musicians and community members, but the new charges helped the organizers bring in top-tier performers who might not have played the series otherwise.

TIPS FOR A GOOD TIME: Springtime rain showers sometimes make a surprise appearance, putting a literal damper on the outdoor festivities. Stash a hat or a poncho in your bag so you won’t miss the music if it starts drizzling.

× Expand Brandy (Source photo Everrett Collection Inc. Alamy Stock Photo)

WHEN: June 9

WHERE: Richmond International Raceway Complex

YEARS IN EXISTENCE: 14

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $37 (plus fees)

WHO’S COMING: Trey Songz and friends; R&B princess Brandy; gospel powerhouses Hezekiah Walker and JJ Hairston; and Canadian soul singer Daniel Caesar.

WHAT CAN I BRING: Besides your appetite, ‘fest guests should bring a printed copy of their tickets, as well as photo ID (alcohol will be available for purchase by those 21 and over).

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: Last year, Grammy-winning, Georgia-born rapper and actor Ludacris rocked the Stone Soul stage with his unique brand of “Southern Hospitality.” Hip-hop OG Big Daddy Kane ensured there would be no half steppin’, while Petersburg's own Trey Songz belted out his hits "Neighbors Know My Name" and "I Invented Sex."

PAST LOWLIGHTS: Terror Squad rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma undoubtedly moved the crowd last year, but Remy hit a sour note when she dissed rapper Nicki Minaj from the stage, continuing a stale feud unbecoming of both talented, successful women.

TIPS FOR A GOOD TIME: While Stone Soul is billed as a family-friendly event, kids 2 and older must have a ticket (children under 2 can enter, but they have to sit in a parent’s lap). Plus, there’s no kids’ area, so your young’uns will have to stick close by. Bring plenty of cash for nibbles and sips, but leave your coolers and glass bottles at home.

× Expand Gospel Music Fest (Source photo by Tamara Jenkins, Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities)

WHEN: June through August

WHERE: Dogwood Dell amphitheater in Byrd Park (600 S. Boulevard)

YEARS IN EXISTENCE: 62

HOW MUCH: Free

WHO’S COMING: Cyrus McCormick & the Reapers, Virginia’s doo-wop rock band. The English Channel will also appear, along with acts such as Plunky & Oneness, the United States Coast Guard Band, and Trademark Band.

WHAT CAN I BRING: Blankets and backpacks are permitted, but no outside food or beverages. You may want to pack sunscreen and insect repellent.

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: Last year’s Gospel Music Fest featured Earnest Pugh and Wess Morgan, as well as local favorite Cora Harvey Armstrong.

PAST LOWLIGHTS: A power outage didn’t stop the 2016 Festival of Arts presentation of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” In response to this literal “low-light” situation, the audience pointed their cellphones toward the stage and illuminated the performers.

TIPS FOR A GOOD TIME: Pace yourself over the weeks to get a good sampling of all the music, arts and cultural celebrations the Festival of Arts has on tap.

× Expand Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool & the Gang (Source photo courtesy Innsbrook After Hours)

WHERE: 4901 Lake Brook in Glen Allen

YEARS IN EXISTENCE: 33

HOW MUCH: $36 for general admission. For pricing on Gold Circle and Skybox seating, go to innsbrookafterhours.com.

WHO’S COMING: This year's schedule has long-in-the-tooth perennials (Hank Williams Jr. on June 9, ZZ Top on Aug. 22) and contemporary country favorites (Chase Rice on May 12, Lee Brice on July 6 and Jake Owen on Aug. 24). There's Fitz and the Tantrums and X-Ambassadors (June 8) for the younger crowd.

WHAT CAN I BRING: Well, don't bring outside food and beverages, coolers, or knapsacks. Small umbrellas are allowed.

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: The Monkees brought a revelatory multimedia show to Innsbrook in 2011, months before singer Davy Jones' death. P-Funk's sonic mothership landed in the parking lot four years ago, bringing a slice of Chocolate City to the vanilla suburbs.

PAST LOWLIGHTS: Last year's Innsbrook New Year's Eve concert by funk legends Kool & the Gang was canceled due to very cold temperatures. The Gang will make it up on Aug. 23.

TIPS FOR A GOOD TIME: Some, but not all, on-site parking lots are free. Gates open at 5 p.m., one hour prior to start time. And no, you may not tailgate.

× Expand TobyMac (Source photo courtesy True Artist Management)

Kings Dominion

WHERE: 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell

WHAT TO BRING: A purse and the clothes on your back

HOW MUCH: Tickets to the June 21-23 KingsFest and the July 14 JoyFest are included in the price of admission, which is $68. Parking is $20.

BEST OF FESTS: Kings Dominion welcomes two festivals, the gospel-music-centered JoyFest and the three-day Christian music-based KingsFest. It’s also the home of the Festival of Music, featuring student musicians from local schools from mid-April to early June.

WHO’S COMING: Fred Hammond and Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, TobyMac, Hollyn, For King & Country, Trala, Big Daddy Weave and others.

PAST HIGHLIGHTS: Luther Vandross performed at The Showplace in the park in 1985, jamming interstate traffic and nearly filling the entire amusement park to capacity.

PAST LOWLIGHTS: In the early days, performers such as blue-eyed soul duo The Righteous Brothers were surrounded by a chain-link fence and a moat as the venue doubled as an aquatic wildlife attraction.

WHAT TO WEAR: Comfortable shoes, sunscreen and breathable fabrics. Add sunglasses or a hat with a visor, and you're festival ready!