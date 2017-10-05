Godmother of the Genre

It seems strange that a woman known as the “Godmother of Rock and Roll” isn’t in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But that could change soon. Sister Rosetta Tharpe (1915-1973), a gospel singer and former Richmonder whose swinging electric guitar sounds were a precursor to the popular music of Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and many others, is among the nominees for the 2018 class. Tharpe, who lived in Barton Heights, is known for her recordings of “Didn’t It Rain,” "Up Above My Head, I Hear Music in the Air" and “Strange Things Happening Everyday.”

Tharpe’s contribution to the Richmond gospel scene was detailed in our story on the roots and rise of gospel in Richmond. This is her first nomination to the hall, despite having been eligible since its inception in 1986.

The newest members of the Rock Hall will be announced later this year, and fans can submit their choices through Dec. 5 via the Fan's Ballot, which will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 class of inductees.