A Sister Gets Her Due

It took a while, but the “Godmother of Rock and Roll,” Sister Rosetta Tharpe, finally made it. The former Richmond resident and gospel singer is among the 2018 Inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which were announced today. Tharpe's swinging electric guitar sounds were a precursor to the popular music of Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and others. She is remembered for her recordings of “Didn’t It Rain,” "Up Above My Head, I Hear Music in the Air" and “Strange Things Happening Everyday.”

Tharpe, who lived in Barton Heights, joins Bon Jovi, The Cars, Nina Simone, Dire Straits and The Moody Blues, who are also 2018 inductees. This was her first nomination to the Rock Hall, despite having been eligible since its inception in 1986; she is being inducted under the “Early Influencer” category. The Hall of Fame's site explains her significance as an artist: “Her heartfelt gospel folksiness gave way to her roaring mastery of her trusty Gibson SG, which she wielded on a level that rivaled the best of her male contemporaries.” Tharpe’s contribution to the Richmond gospel scene was detailed in our story on the roots and rise of gospel in Richmond.

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for April 14, 2018, in Cleveland. Ticket information will be announced next month.