All Day Long

The name of The Broadberry’s upcoming event might bring to mind street closures and detours, something visitors to Broad Street have had enough of recently. But don’t worry, the RVA (All Day) Block Party, an event with music, food, yoga, a record fair and a beer crafting class, won’t be taking it to the streets. The "block party" is all inside and outside the Broad Street venue, taking advantage of its spacious outdoor seating area.

That’s where the all-ages party starts, with performances from 1 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. featuring DJ Ghozt, Thorp Jenson, Brunswick, Angelica Garcia, Prahbir Mehta, Dharma Bombs, Night Idea, Spooky Cool and No BS! Brass Band. Also outside will be face-painting artists for kids and caricature artists to draw pictures of adults that the kids can laugh at. Inside, there will be a record fair with vinyl from local record stores along with other vendors.

Guests can add a yoga class to their block party experience for an additional $15. From 3 to 3:45 p.m., up to 20 participants can wind down and relax while doing yoga with Brewasana instructor Jessica Scalin, alongside Josh and Hunter of The Shack Band, who will provide background music. Up to 30 attendees (21 and over) can join a beer class with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery for $20 to learn about beer making and receive a full flight of Hardywood beer. A special offer of $25 per ticket is available to those wishing to take part in the yoga and beer classes.

Later in the evening, the music moves indoors for an after-party, free for ticket-holders, with performances from South Hill Banks and People’s Blues of Richmond.

The RVA (All Day) Block Party is Saturday, April 28, and starts at 1 p.m. $30. 2279 W. Broad St.