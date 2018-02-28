Symphony on the South Side

× Expand The Richmond Symphony performs on Brown's Island at a recent concert. (Photo by Jay Paul)

The Richmond Symphony and local salsa band Bio Ritmo will perform at the Southside Community Festival along with school bands, local musicians and more. The festival is on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19, at the Southside Community Center at 6255 Old Warwick Road. In previous years, money raised through the event has benefited music education in the Richmond Public Schools.

The symphony and Bio Ritmo perform on Friday, with the event starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the festival continues at noon, with performances from school bands and local groups, plus a skateboarding competition, a soccer clinic and a dance party.

Event organizers are still accepting applications from local musicians to perform onstage. For more information visit the Richmond Symphony website or call 804-788-1212.