Q&A: Trixie Mattel

Just like Barbie, Trixie Mattel can be anything, which may explain why her entry into the folk music scene has been successful. Her first album, “Two Birds,” debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums Chart and No. 2 on the Heatseekers Albums Chart. Initially, Brian Firkus, the performer behind the drag queen, didn’t think audiences would be receptive to a folk-singing doll. But they are. (Winning the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” probably didn’t hurt.) Firkus, who’ll perform at The National on May 1, spoke with Richmond magazine about folk music, the creation of Trixie Mattel and the evolution of the drag industry.

Richmond magazine: What should attendees expect from your performance at The National?

Trixie Mattel: Well, there’s going to be a lot, a lot of upsetting material. I mean, I start the show with bringing a bunch of third-graders onstage and just gunning them all down — with squirt guns, of course. This is a fun show. No, the show’s 75 percent stand-up comedy with different acoustic guitar performances mixed in. Most of the jokes are not about shootings.

RM: Uh huh, yeah … Do you think you would still have a music career if you hadn’t gone into drag?

Mattel: I think so. I guess I didn’t think the audience would go along with it, and I was really pleasantly surprised when I started incorporating it, that the music quickly became people’s favorite part of the show. The comedy became the glue that held all the music together in the show, whereas I think I used to be more of a comedian.

RM: How do you mesh the comedy with the music?

Mattel: You ever see in movies, when they’re trying to find a murderer, and they have a wall with newspaper clippings, string and photos? That’s sort of what I do when I’m conceptualizing a new show. I create a wall of everything I want to accomplish and talk about, all of my punchlines and songs that I really want to incorporate. The music supports the comedy, the comedy supports the songs.

RM: Drag performances have become more popular over the past couple of years. Why do you think that is?

Mattel: I think popular shows, like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” have taken drag — which normally you hear about through word of mouth and go see in a venue at 1 a.m. — and made it into something that can be packaged and served to you in your living room. I think people are realizing drag isn’t just for gay people. People might be like, “Drag’s not for me.” Well, do you like Madea? Do you like the movie “White Chicks”? Well then you do like drag. It’s like saying you hate all music because you haven’t heard the song you like yet.

RM: What would you say to someone considering coming to your show?

Mattel: Oh, you should definitely come and buy more than one ticket. Buy all the tickets, I want your money. Artistic fulfillment is a farce, and I just want your money. Tell everyone you know.

Trixie Mattel performs at The National on May 1. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. $37.45 to $53.50. 804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com.