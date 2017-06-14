Q&A: Sidewalk Chalk

× Expand Chicago-born jazz/hip-hop/soul band Sidewalk Chalk (Photo by Ruth Yaroslaski)

The members of Chicago band Sidewalk Chalk are passionate, energetic and soulful, and, presenting a wide variety of sounds through their live instrumentation (take a listen on their YouTube channel), the group's music can be described in one simple word: fun.

Sidewalk Chalk uses its platform to speak out about prominent social issues, and their fourth full-length album, "An Orchid is Born," holds a special significance to the band because it is the first they created with an intentional underlying message. Produced by Grammy Award-winner Robert “Sput” Searight on Ropeadope Records, the album represents the band’s development over years of touring. They bring their soulful sound to The Camel Friday, June 16; doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Our Q&A with the group's bassist, Josh Rosen, follows.

Richmond Magazine: If you were introducing your music to a brand-new listener, how would you describe it? What sets your band apart from other jazz bands?

Josh Rosen: We describe our music as the evolution of jazz, hip-hop and soul. We’ve got our toes in the jazz pool as well as hip-hop, soul, spoken word and more. We can play to jazz audiences and give them a taste of the other aspects of our music and vice-versa.

RM: Is there a story behind the name Sidewalk Chalk?

Rosen: It would be really great if there was an interesting story behind the name, but unfortunately, it’s not. When the band was on the way to the first performance at an open mic, it was tossed out there by someone, and it stuck.

RM: How did the band meet and how long have you been together?

Rosen: The majority of us met at Columbia College in Chicago, where we were studying music. The lineup has undergone some small changes over the years, but the band has been together since 2008.

RM: What is the band’s process when creating new music? Where do you get your inspiration?

Rosen: Our process of writing is super collaborative. While every song is different, most usually start with one of us bringing an idea to the group and we all build off that idea. It’s a very welcoming environment for creativity. Every idea is at least attempted, and if we dig it then we build on that. The inspiration comes from everything; whether it’s music, art, books, movies, food or life experiences, we try and soak up as much as we can.

RM: What sets your new album, "An Orchid is Born," apart from your past albums? What is the significance of the title?

Rosen: "An Orchid Is Born" is a very important album for us. First off, we were able to go to Make Believe Studios in Omaha, Nebraska. It was a real dream of ours to travel somewhere to record the album and be fully in the space without distractions. The album is separated into three sections: The Hope, The Loss and The Birth. "An Orchid Is Born" represents the cyclical nature of everything. An orchid is a perennial flower, so it grows and blooms and then becomes dormant until it’s time to bloom again. The cycle itself represents our growth and rebirth as a band, matters of social justice, which are also prevalent on the album, and life in general. Sometimes, your hopes can get dashed and you feel super alone and helpless, but not only will you bloom again and have hope, that dark dormant period was necessary to get you there.

RM: Was there anything that you were listening to that directly inspired you in the process of creating "An Orchid Is Born?"

Rosen: Sidewalk Chalk is definitely a collective of different tastes, ideas, etc. Everything from Kendrick [Lamar] and [A] Tribe Called Quest to Vulfpeck and Hall & Oates.

RM: What does one of your performances typically look like? Do people dance and sing along, or do they tend to really listen to the lyrics and absorb the music?

Rosen: With this tour we worked with Floyd Davis from Artpentry in Chicago as well as Vincent Naples to design set pieces and projections, respectively, for our live show. [Our live show is] energetic, fast, introspective, delicate and passionate, all within the set. Because of that we’re usually able to work with the crowd and have them listen when it’s time to listen and dance when it’s time to dance.

RM: What can we expect from Sidewalk Chalk in the future?

Rosen: With the release of this album, we have set our sights on big things. We’re hoping this will catapult us to tours in Europe and Asia, collaborating with more of our favorite artists, and overall just getting our music to as many ears as possible.

RM: Do you know of any Richmond-based bands/musicians?

Rosen: Our homies and label mates Butcher Brown are from Richmond, and we love their music and love sharing the stage with them.

RM: Have you ever performed in Richmond? What is your impression of Richmond before you all arrive? Will you have time to explore the city, and if so, what do you all hope to do while you’re here?

Rosen: We’ve performed a bunch of times in Richmond at The Camel. Richmond shows us so much love whenever we’re here. We love coming here and would love to explore the city a little more, unfortunately, like most cities, we usually have to leave pretty early the next day. Hopefully we’ll come back in the near future and stay for longer.