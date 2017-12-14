Q&A: Rap-Unzel

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Mark Hill, © 2017 A+E Networks LLC × 2 of 2 Expand Rap-Unzel and fellow contenders in "The Rap Game" (Photo by Mark Hill, © 2017 A+E Networks LLC) Prev Next

Sometimes fairy tales have happy endings. For the teenaged Richmond rapper who calls herself “Rap-Unzel,” her story has just begun. Born Brazil Barber, she was never locked in a tower to wait for a prince to show up and decide her fate. Instead, she took matters into her own hands, posting videos on social media of herself rapping until one day, a representative from Lifetime network's “The Rap Game” took notice. The show features music producer Jermaine Dupri, who determines which contestant will land a record deal. For a child with two parents in the entertainment industry — Barber’s father, Lou, is a choreographer and director, while her mother, Tiki, is a makeup artist and appears on the show — this was not an anticipated point of entry into the family business. But the 15-year-old Cosby High School student has arrived, with her hair intact and dreams to fulfill ... as soon as she finishes her homework.

Richmond magazine: What was it like when you found out you were picked for the show?

Rap-Unzel: It was a mix of emotions, extremely excited but not knowing how to feel.

RM: Were you nervous to meet Jermaine Dupri?

R-P: Definitely. He’s an intimidating man, and he has a lot of credit behind him. Meeting him and wanting to impress him was definitely nerve-wracking.

RM: For people who haven’t seen the show, what’s it about?

R-P: So the show is filmed in one big mansion, where all five contestants and their managers live together. Basically the premise of the show is a 13-week boot camp — Jermaine Dupri is developing us as artists and seeing what we already have and what he can help mold us with. For someone that hasn’t seen the show, every episode there’s a new challenge the kids in the house have to do, and at the end of the week, someone’s at the top of what we call the hit list and someone’s at the bottom. Everybody’s aiming to win the record deal.

RM: Do you have a deal now?

R-P: I can’t speak on that.

RM: How did you get along with other housemates? Were there any rivalries?

R-P: I can’t speak on any rivalries or relationships with people on the show, that’s just some of the stuff you just have to wait to see. As far as the competitive part, I was on there to win, so yeah, I was competitive.

RM: Tell me how you came up with the Rap-Unzel name.

R-P: I actually came up with my rap name in seventh grade when I started putting my rap videos on Instagram. Basically, Rapunzel is one of my favorite Disney princesses, and her name has the word 'rap' in it. And I’m also into hair. So having my hair long, or in different styles in general, is a big thing for me.

RM: Which rappers influenced you?

R-P: I would say Rah Digga, Drake, Biggie, Kendrick Lamar. Rappers like that, who are extremely lyrical and also great performers. Also Jay-Z, too.

RM: Are you going to stay at your school?

R-P: That’s my plan. I’ve talked to the people at my school, and I feel like they would definitely do a good job making sure, you know, I’m not having people bother me and things don’t get out of hand.

"The Rap Game" airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.