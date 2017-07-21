× Expand Photo courtesy Palm

The constraints of rock history don’t always apply to Palm’s acrobatic compositions. Jumbled rhythms abut subtle melodies, which kick through no-wave-style guitar jabbing. Smoothing it all out is the Philadelphia ensemble’s growing use of vocals, something Palm, which formed in upstate New York during members’ college days circa 2011, just kind of ignored early on. Guitarist and singer Eve Alpert spoke with Richmond magazine about overcoming uncertainty as a performer and the band’s increasingly Byzantine songs on “Shadow Expert,” their new EP.

Richmond magazine: The band started when you were pretty young. Has there been steady growth during the last six or seven years?

Eve Alpert: I think we all agree in the band that we were pretty bad for a few years and just sort of learned how to play with each other and develop a style or a way of communicating with one another. … [F]or a while, each song we wrote felt a little bit better and a little more interesting. We felt we were going in a new direction with each individual song. And I feel like we still do that.

RM: This was your first band; were there some immediate hurdles you needed to overcome?

Alpert: For a few years, I didn't face the audience. The other guitarist and I would just face each other. So, that was a big step for me – learning to look outward and look at people and project my voice, which is still a challenge. … It was out of [my own] intimidation and fear, as well as not feeling confident as a performer. I still sort of feel that way, but we're all getting better.

RM: Each composition sounds intricately put together and specific to Palm.

Alpert: I would say they are intricate, but when we're in the process of writing them, we rehearse quite a lot. … We practice rhythms and we break up parts, so it doesn't feel intricate; it feels like we rehearse the same thing over and over again. I guess to the listener it can sound complicated.

RM: Palm started as an instrumental band, so why begin writing lyrics?

Alpert: We were definitely an instrumental band for the first year, year and a half. … We were so scared about singing, we were just focusing on the musical elements. It was like bringing another instrument into the project once we were ready to do that. At first, it was way too overwhelming to write vocal melodies. … Now, it's so much more natural; it can come first, it can come at the same time as the music. It's just baby steps, sorta.

Palm, Palberta, Lance Bangs and Private Cry play at 8 p.m. July 25 at Strange Matter, 929 W. Grace St. $12. Ages 18 and older; strangematterrva.com or 804-447-4763.