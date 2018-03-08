Q&A: Marc Cohn

× Expand Marc Cohn (Photo courtesy The Tin Pan)

Marc Cohn has been doing a lot of looking back lately. The soulful singer-songwriter recently embarked on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Grammy-winning self-titled debut album, and he issued a disc of cover songs — classics from Cat Stevens to Bread to Smokey Robinson — released in the year 1970. Now, the New York-based Cohn insists that, by year's end, he will release his first album of original music since 2007's “Join the Parade.” Cohn spoke to Richmond magazine about his early days, his love of touring and what he thinks about cover versions of his best-known song, "Walking in Memphis."

Richmond magazine: You got your start working with famous songwriters like Jimmy Webb. What did you learn?

Marc Cohn: I was demoing songs for various people, including Jimmy and Leiber and Stoller. I had a demo tape of myself singing my songs, just me and my piano, and I don't remember who heard it, someone at a music house put it in Jimmy's hands. And next thing I knew, I had a reputation as a good singer and was hired to sing all kinds of things, but the most exciting thing was being paid to sing new songs by these fantastic songwriters. I wouldn't even know how to answer the question of what I learned. What you learn from writers like that is what greatness sounds like.

RM: Having a signature song, like "Walking in Memphis," can be a bit of an albatross, right? It's something you always have to sing.

MC: I wouldn't go so far as to call it an albatross. But I hear that a lot. At times, I'm really motivated to perform [on stage], if only to introduce people to songs of mine they may not know as well as they might know that one. I have this loyal and lovely following of people who come out to hear a variety of my songs — knock wood — so, if anything, I'm trying to have new songs written and the old songs heard. But "Memphis" is my calling card, and if it's an albatross, it's the albatross that made my career and has kept me on the road for 27 years.

RM: It's been covered by so many people, even Cher and Paul Anka, What do you think of the cover versions?

MC: It's like anything else; some of them I like. John Mayer did a version of it live, and some of the versions like that, that haven't been officially recorded, have been some of my favorites. Sugarland did a unique version.

RM: Do you still enjoy touring?

MC: I've never liked it more. I have four kids, ages 11 to 26, so I can't go away like I used to on longer tours. I've sort of learned that I can only go out for a couple weeks at a time. I need to come back and write, reconnect with my kids. So, it's not easy, the traveling is hard, but it's very enjoyable. And I think I'm getting better at it.

The Marc Cohn Trio will appear at The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road, on March 14. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. $65 to $70. 804-447-8189 or tinpanrva.com