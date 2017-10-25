Q&A: Irma Thomas

The following is an extended version of the interview that ran in our November 2017 print issue.

× Expand Photo courtesy Modlin Center for the Arts

For fans of soul music, the opportunity to hear New Orleans native Irma Thomas sing live is a special event. Thomas, 76, will appear in Richmond for the first time in nearly two decades as part of a Modlin Center show with Blind Boys of Alabama and The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet on Nov. 11. With an expressive twang that can navigate bluesy laments (“Anyone Who Knows What Love Is Will Understand”), sexy romanticism (“It’s Starting to Get to Me”) and sheer yearning (“Time Is on My Side,” later popularized by the Rolling Stones), the Grammy winner (for 2007’s “After the Rain”) marks her 59th year in show business. Thomas tells why she refuses to mix gospel with rhythm and blues during her performances and what she really thinks of Mick Jagger.

RM: Are you back in New Orleans now?

Irma Thomas: Yes, I've been back since 2007. I came back to my original home before Katrina.

RM: Do you have plans to reopen your nightclub, the Lion’s Den?

Thomas: Nope. It's just too much. I'm not getting any younger and the nightclub business is a 24/7 type of job. I enjoyed it, and I think we did a lot of things there that other clubs weren't doing, but it's really a job. So no. We had it for 24 years - that's long enough.

RM: Has your life changed at all since winning the Grammy?

Thomas: Well, for some reason, after I won the Grammy, my work went out the door. I got less work after I won it than before when I didn't have one.

RM: Wow. Any idea why that is?

Thomas: I have no clue, because my prices didn't go up substantially. I didn't double my price or anything. I still have the same back-up band I've always had with a few exceptions, and I still do the same show I always have, where I take requests from the crowd. Irma didn't change, I just won a Grammy. My big mistake may have been in getting an agent. I didn't have an agent before I won the Grammy.

RM: Any plans for a new CD?

Thomas: I don't know. The money you spend recording one, you'll never recoup because the minute that it comes out, people can get it free and download it. I would love to go into the studio again but the industry has changed so much that's it's confusing as hell to me. I remember the days of payola, but I think it's worse now. They just have a different way of doing it.

RM: You are known for involving audience favorites in your shows. Have you ever just said flat out 'No" to a request?

Thomas: Well, sometimes I’ll say, you know, ‘I don’t really do that one. Is there another I can do for you?’ And often times it’s one that my band doesn’t know, so I’ll sing it a cappella. One thing I don’t do is mix my gospel music with my R&B music. My followers know this, but some new listeners might ask for a gospel song, and it ain’t gonna happen. I don’t mix the two.

RM: Why is that?

Thomas: It’s how I was raised, as far as my religion is concerned. When you mix gospel and [secular] music, you are sending a mixed message. Religious music is not entertainment. You can’t go out there and sing ‘Don’t Mess With My Man’ and then follow it with ‘Amazing Grace’ … c’mon, man.

RM: Much of your early work was with writer/producer Allen Toussaint. He's been called a genius. Talk about him.

Thomas: He was instrumental in the early stages of my career. I recorded a lot of his writing and I worked with him off and on throughout the years. In fact, a week before he died, he and I were on a cruise ship together doing shows. We came home and he died a few days later. He was very laid back, the consummate gentleman but he was very serious about his music. I think he was a genius because he could tailor make songs for people - once he heard you sing and learned your ability and the types of things that made up your personality, he would write just for you. And he was very good at that.

RM: A few years ago, an album of unreleased sessions you recorded in the early '70's for the Cotillion label was put out. Did you have any input into any of the reissues of your early work?