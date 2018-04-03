Q&A: Bettye LaVette

× Expand Photo by Mark Seliger

For years, Bettye LaVette was the secret weapon of soul, beloved by music purists and record collectors, but comparatively little known next to her peers Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross. All of that is changing these days, thanks to a series of well-received comeback albums and a jaw-dropping autobiography, “A Woman Like Me,” that singer Alicia Keys recently optioned for a movie.

Richmond can hear all about it, as the great lady herself is scheduled to bring an intimate, stripped-down "one-woman show about my life" to the Tin Pan on April 4, integrating the stories found in her colorful book with a selection of tunes she's made her own, including "Let Me Down Easy" and "Cry Me a River."

Richmond magazine: Your new album, "Things Have Changed," is all Bob Dylan songs. How'd that happen?

Bettye LaVette: Bettye LaVette does Bob Dylan. It's like those movies they did in the '50s, like "Dracula Meets Frankenstein." [Laughs]

RM: Are you a Dylan fan?

BL: I've done some of his stuff before. I can't really say I'm a Dylan fan, I'm too [f-ing] old to be a fan [laughs]. I've been singing as long as he has. I'm not really a fan of any of my contemporaries, I'm a fan of people whose bridges I came across on.

RM: Your book paints indelible portraits of Otis Redding, Diana Ross and other legendary performers in their early days.

BL: When I met Otis, he had one mohair suit, some black patent leather shoes and some red socks. People want me to talk about the person that they think they know, and I want to talk about the person I knew. Some got upset with me when I talked about Diana Ross, but I knew her when she was 18 years old. I didn't know her after she became a star. When I knew her, she tended to kind of look down on everybody else. I bet she still has the very same attitude she had then. And it was a problem between me and her and the rest of the female singers who encountered her. We tended to hate her because she was doing the things that, actually, you should do, to look like a star. And we wanted to be bougie like her, but we weren't practicing it like she was.

RM: When was the last time you played Richmond? Do you remember?

BL: I've played there a few times over the years. I remember the first time I performed in Richmond, on the first tour I ever did in my life in 1962 with Clyde McPhatter and Ben E. King, I forget where it was, but it was one of the first integrated dances in Virginia, and they had a rope down along the middle of the auditorium separating [blacks from whites]. And I'll never forget it because the [promoter] told me not to play one side any more than the other and to crisscross the stage, and that's how I do it to this day, going from one side to the other. [Laughs]

Bettye LaVette performs at the Tin Pan, 982 Quioccasin Road, on April 4. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. $42.50 to $47.50. 804-447-8189 or tinpanrva.com.