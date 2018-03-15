Songs of Strength

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

One Voice Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Lynn Gary Atkins leads a diverse group of voices — some trained, some novices — in “Take Courage, My Soul: Spirituals of Strength,” on Saturday, March 17. Showcasing female composers and spotlighting American folk songs of justice and spirituality, he calls the program a “great repertoire at this time in our world, nationally and regionally.”

The chorus, which holds a discussion of diversity and inclusion 45 minutes before each concert, sees music as a catalyst to finding answers to racial problems in Richmond. “Through music, we’ve become friends and neighbors,” Atkins says.

7:30 p.m. $15. First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave.

804-221-9880 or onevoicechorus.org.