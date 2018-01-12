Ginger Bred Rock

Neko Case brings her indie-rock, alt-country sound to The National Jan. 18



Neko Case has worked her way up the musical ladder, rung by rung, starting out as a drummer before releasing her first solo album in 1997. Born in Alexandria, she traveled around for much of her life, eventually moving to Tacoma, Washington, as a child and later settling in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1994 for art school. Whether she’s lending her honeyed vocals to songs by Canadian rockers The New Pornographers or performing on her own, which she’ll do on Jan. 18 at The National, Case has become an indie-rock and alt-country staple without peer.

$25. 708 E. Broad St.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com

