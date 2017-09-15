Spotlight on Martha High

× Expand Martha High has some stories to tell about James Brown tonight. Perhaps she'll share some interior decorating tips as well. (Photo courtesy Blind Faith Records)

For over 30 years, one of the most consistent figures in James Brown’s act was a tall, platinum-blonde background singer named Martha High. Born in Victoria, Virginia, she started her singing career in a Washington, D.C., girl group called The Four Jewels. Things quickly changed, however, when James Brown asked the group to join his musical revue. After decades of touring around the world, both with and without Brown, High and collaborator Tony Moore put together her story in the book "He’s a Funny Cat, Ms. High: My 32 Years Singing for James Brown."

High will be bringing her book, music and experiences to Union Bistro & Jazz at 2400 Northumberland Ave. tonight for shows at at 6 and 8 p.m. Reached by phone earlier this week, High talks about new music, old stories and what makes a good background singer.

Richmond magazine: It’s been over 10 years since the world lost James Brown; why do you feel now is the time to tell your story?

Martha High: Actually, I had started writing 15 years ago, but unfortunately when I was living in France a lot of those things were stolen from me, really personal notes and letters and things Mr. Brown had [written] to me. I was really hurt and disappointed that I had lost all these, all of the things I had written in the past. I wanted to capture a lot of things I had written about before I got too old and couldn’t remember.

RM: What can readers expect to learn that they may not have heard before?

High: If you read my book, you will find out that James Brown is human. He seems like most people, normal conversations and things. A lot of people know his accomplishments, and a lot of people know his downfalls. I would like people to know the other side of Mr. Brown, and I think if anyone had a chance to read my book that they would enjoy finding out about his funny side and his personal side.

RM: Backup singers have been a subject of some talk after the 2014 music documentary "20 Feet from Stardom." Are you familiar with the film?

High: Yes, I am. I didn't really know anything about it until about a year after, but I was able to see it. It was very, very good, there were a lot of background singers who should’ve been mentioned, but it was a very well-put-together film.

RM: The point is made in the film that ego is often the distinction between a good backup singer and a lead singer, that taking the stage in a lead capacity takes some extra ego that not everyone has. What do you think?

High: I don’t think I would call it ego. Mr. Brown was the reason I was out front; it wasn’t because I wanted to. He wanted me to lead a song, and I was very appreciative because before I joined Mr. Brown I was with The Four Jewels. I was comfortable in the background, so I don’t know if it takes ego to be out front, but if you want to lead it takes heart to do that. It’s not an easy task. It took me awhile to get really into being an up-front person.

RM: Do you have any upcoming releases?

I do have a new album coming; it will be released Nov. 17, and it's called "Martha High Pays Tribute to Her Soul Sisters." It’s paying tribute to the female singers who sang for Mr. Brown before me ... Marva Whitney, Sugar Pie Desanto, Micky Anderson, Anna King, Tammi Terrell and so on. I love them, and the fact that I had a chance to work with most of them is a blessing.