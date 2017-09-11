Let Me Hear It

× Expand The Richmond Folk Festival at Brown's Island (Photo by Dave Parrish)

In fall, the most melodious moments can be experienced at Richmond’s festivals. But be warned: In addition to musical acts from around the world, large crowds, pricey beverages and unpredictable weather are also on the bill. These are times that try casual music fans, who might not be able to withstand a little mud on their boots, rain in their beer or standing in line for the porta john. But for the true music enthusiast, none of these deterrents can spoil a good show. Take a look at the big three this fall, along with some indoor gigs that are worth considering.

The Richmond Folk Festival is the cornucopia of the autumn music slate, with an eclectic lineup crossing cultural and musical boundaries. This year’s roster includes Afro-Venezuelan singers Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo, blues singer Eddie Cotton Jr, Irish music from The Green Fields of America and 18-year-old jazz guitarist Jan Knutson. The event also features dance acts, exotic cuisine and its own brand of beer and wine. The festival is held on and around Brown’s Island from Oct. 13-15.

Fall’s other festivals descend on the same day — Oct. 7 — and are music-focused, but that’s not all they have to offer. The 2nd Street Festival is a two-day celebration of the legacy of Richmond’s most prominent historically African-American community, Jackson Ward. There will be clothing vendors, food trucks, face painting and probably people you haven’t seen in years. The event draws a substantial crowd and boasts at least one headlining R&B music act, along with some local favorites. Also, on that same day, the annual Hogtober Festival gets underway in Libby Hill Park in Church Hill. The name says it all: It’s about the brisket, barbecue and pulled pork. There’s also some fun activities for the kids, local bands and craft beer to wash down that smoky barbecue. Only a city like Richmond could support two similar events on the same day.

Meanwhile, indoors, several marquee acts are coming to Richmond stages. The Psychedelic Furs (Sept. 30) and Southern rockers Blues Traveler (Oct. 17) are coming to The National. The forever-frightening Rob Zombie haunts the Classic Amphitheater on Oct. 6. Foo Fighters, led by Virginia-bred Dave Grohl, come to the Richmond Coliseum on Oct. 14. Sharp-dressed rock vets ZZ Top bring all of their lovin’ to the Altria Theater on Oct. 21. Singer-songwriter John Prine visits the same venue on Nov. 11.

There are a couple of places you can count on for your classy R&B and jazz fix without worrying about the weather. Songstress Avery Sunshine comes to the Renaissance Hotel on Sept. 9. Jazz man Christian McBride plays at The Tin Pan on Oct. 26.

× Expand DJ Lonnie B, The Art of Noise (Photo courtesy DJ Lonnie B)

The best retro-dance party in town, The Art of Noise, continues this fall with classic hip-hop and R&B music along with surprise guests. Past unannounced performers include Biz Markie and MC Lyte. DJ Lonnie B and crew bring the noise on Nov. 22 — celebrating the party's fifth anniversary — at, as of press time, a to-be-determined location.

Another gig with a local connection is Ted Leo and the Pharmacists’ show at Strange Matter, on Oct. 23. The rock band once included Richmonder Marty Key as its bassist, and he just might make an appearance.

Just down the road, country artist Ronnie Milsap (Oct. 7) and singer-songwriter JD Souther (Nov. 9) come to the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell.

There’s enough good times and music to go around this fall, even if you’re not willing to get a little wet.

More Music Happenings

9/23 Queer Bait Ball

Falling on the same night as Virginia PrideFest, this event will showcases genres and LGBT performers not always associated with being queer. A mixture of hardcore, electronic, hip-hop and drag, the ball will feature performances from Kuni, Deviant, Trapcry, Mir and Drugcharge. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $10. Strange Matter, 929 W. Grace St. strangematterrva.com

9/30 VNV Nation

Well known for their performances that combine theatricality with heavy synths, the cult favorite duo comes to Richmond for the first time. Door open at 7 p.m., tickets are $25 in advance. Strange Matter, 929 W. Grace St. strangematterrva.com

—Tyler Hammel