They Are Her Steppin’ Stones

Hannah Wicklund has been perfecting her rock 'n' roll sound since she was 9, when she formed her first band. Since then, the singer-songwriter has opened for St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kansas, and Jefferson Starship, all while releasing three albums of her own, with another set to drop the day before her show at The Camel on Jan. 27.

The music of Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones reflects deep classic rock roots and the South Carolina native’s voice has a light, melodic touch. The High Divers open at 8 p.m.

$12. 1621 W. Broad St.

804-353-4901 or thecamel.org